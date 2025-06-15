SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 411.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,110 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

