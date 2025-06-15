SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,446 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,455 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.
Kinross Gold Stock Performance
Shares of KGC opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.
