SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 227.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE VICI opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.