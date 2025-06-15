SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.34 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in APA by 1,087.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of APA by 5,718.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of APA by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

View Our Latest Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.