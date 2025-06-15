SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

