SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.60 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.