SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 451.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Trading Down 9.9%

FSLY stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.29. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $75,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 671,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,941.20. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,547 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $90,212.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,904,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,692,549.72. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,675 shares of company stock worth $340,781. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

