SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.23% of Radware as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 956,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 694,112 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Radware by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,235,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Radware by 506.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

RDWR stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

