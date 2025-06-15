SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.2%

WMS opened at $113.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

