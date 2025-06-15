SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 11,142 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $95.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research downgraded Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

