SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 24,712 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 581.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 861.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 85,427 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 993.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after acquiring an additional 322,781 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,544,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 216,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

