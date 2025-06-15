SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 35,238 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 69,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $67.13 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

