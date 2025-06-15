SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,419 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.

Tapestry Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $78.88 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

