SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:DE opened at $509.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

