SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 2.1%

INCY stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

