SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,316 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AES by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 729,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 274,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 119,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:AES opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

