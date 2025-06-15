SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 31,656 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 31,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $176.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $273.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

