SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 15.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of NVR by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of NVR by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,216.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,150.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,606.41.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.