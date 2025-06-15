SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,527 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $423.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

