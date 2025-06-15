SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,760 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in GE Vernova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 3.7% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.56.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $477.93 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $500.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.62. The company has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

