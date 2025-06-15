SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 59,958 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,958 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

KE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.49%.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

