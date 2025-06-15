SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 228,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 458.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

