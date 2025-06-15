SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294,113 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

