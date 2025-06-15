Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Grows By 79.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CEV stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.