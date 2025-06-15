Short Interest in First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Decreases By 50.0%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance

Shares of FREVS stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

