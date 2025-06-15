Short Interest in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Increases By 79.4%

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.68. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

