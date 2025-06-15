Short Interest in Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS) Drops By 50.0%

Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mills Music Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTRS opened at $26.25 on Friday. Mills Music Trust has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50.

About Mills Music Trust

Mills Music Trust holds the right to receive payment of a deferred contingent purchase price obligation relating to music and lyric copyright catalogue payable by EMI Mills Music Inc primarily in the United States. The payments of the contingent portion are based on royalty income generated by the catalogue.

