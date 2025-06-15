Short Interest in Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Decreases By 50.0%

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCFN opened at $46.00 on Friday. Muncy Columbia Financial has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $49.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

Muncy Columbia Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

