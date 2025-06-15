Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Increases By 79.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 116,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 38.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Stock Down 1.8%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.74.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.