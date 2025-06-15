Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $14,252,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $528,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,856. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,989.40. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

