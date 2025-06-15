Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 269.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,109 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

