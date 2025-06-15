Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.76 and last traded at $63.01, with a volume of 143085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 5.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

