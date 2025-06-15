SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $223.30 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $159.43 and a one year high of $228.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.19 million, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Stories

