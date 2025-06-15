SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $65.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

