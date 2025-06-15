Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stake Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

