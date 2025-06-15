Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.45. 2,618,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,480,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SU. Wall Street Zen downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.4133 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,760,000 after buying an additional 12,318,559 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after buying an additional 6,311,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,135,000 after buying an additional 5,658,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,048,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,398,000 after buying an additional 2,410,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy



Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

