Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $59.76 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

