T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Stake Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,250,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,367,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 304,520 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,560,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,538 shares during the period. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,689,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $44.32.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

