TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 535,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 466,215 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS Digital from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TELUS Digital from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.01.

TELUS Digital Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $647.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.18 million. TELUS Digital had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS Digital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,673,000 after buying an additional 2,578,241 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,052,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS Digital by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,606,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after buying an additional 1,198,312 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TELUS Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,189,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TELUS Digital by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 1,418,119 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Digital Company Profile

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

