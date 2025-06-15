Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 399.30 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 399.13 ($5.42), with a volume of 59928168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.60 ($5.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 368.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The retailer reported GBX 27.71 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Tesco had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesco PLC will post 27.374848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ken Murphy bought 40,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £130,400 ($177,053.63). Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

