Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stake Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,456 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after purchasing an additional 785,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $282,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,970,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $41.50 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4,145.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, Director Susan Chapman-Hughes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,320. The trade was a 24.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $418,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 534,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,043,964.38. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,341 shares of company stock valued at $25,249,141. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

