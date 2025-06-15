Top Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – June 13th

NVIDIA, Oracle, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Coinbase Global are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, own or operate the physical systems and services—such as utilities, transportation networks, communications towers and energy pipelines—that underpin economic activity. These businesses typically generate stable, long-term cash flows supported by regulated or contracted revenues, making their stocks a defensive play in diversified portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.90. 139,585,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,311,223. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded up $15.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,971,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,474,072. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $215.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.44. The stock has a market cap of $603.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,580,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,326,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.57. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.44. 12,331,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,748,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.01. 5,134,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,088,671. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 3.61.

