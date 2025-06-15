TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

TAC has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TAC

TransAlta Price Performance

TAC stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.31 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 145,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 48,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 239.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 10,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.