TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 45,700 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,437.60 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,398.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,343.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

