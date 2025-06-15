TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

TDG opened at $1,437.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,398.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,343.88. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.99 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,144. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total value of $26,592,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. This represents a 71.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,413 shares of company stock valued at $198,508,074 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

