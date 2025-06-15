Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,744 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 39,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Transocean were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

