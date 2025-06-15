Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,833,483 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,252,155 shares.The stock last traded at $25.77 and had previously closed at $25.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGI

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. The company had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 804.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.