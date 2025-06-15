UGI (NYSE:UGI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. UGI has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

