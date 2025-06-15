UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in GATX were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $153.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average of $155.22. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $278,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,262.56. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,916.88. This trade represents a 64.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

