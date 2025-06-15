UMB Bank n.a. Has $49,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,369.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 44,982 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $42.71 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

